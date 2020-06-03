Nora Fatehi urges people to donate PPE kits to government hospitals across India

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi is donating personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to government hospitals and has urged all to pitch in similarly and help the medical fraternity amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nora made her appeal in a new Instagram video.

"Namaste! The world is battling a global pandemic among other crazy things and we are going through some difficult times. We have the privilege to be able to self-isolate at home and stay safe. However, there are people out there who have to leave their homes on a daily basis to go to work and be at the frontlines battling the coronavirus pandemic. These people are our medical workers... Our medical workers come in contact with coronavirus on a daily basis and it's a scary thought," she says in the video.

Nora added that medical workers have the right to be protected while treating patients, who are battling the dreaded coronavirus.

"They also have the right to treat their patients and go to work while they are protected. They have the right to have the resources that will protect them from the virus while they are working in the hospitals. Unfortunately, there are limited resources of PPE Kits. Our medical workers deserve to have access to these kits. There should be no limited resources to PPE kits," she said, adding: "I am personally going to donate PPE kits to government hospitals across India."

Nora also urged everyone to help her by donating PPE kits to the health workers.

In the clip, she also mentioned that all information regarding the PPE kits will be completely transparent.

Credits :IANS

