Nora Fatehi is a ‘vision in white’ as she flaunts her toned body in THIS stunning dress; See PIC

Nora Fatehi is a synonym for hotness and after looking at her Instagram handle, one cannot deny it. She is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She never forgets to give a sneak peek of her life to the fans on Instagram. Whenever Dilbar girl shares a hot photo, she takes the Internet by storm and creates a buzz in the digital world. On Friday, Nora took the opportunity to flaunt her toned body on ‘gram. Nonetheless, to say, Nora looked jaw-dropping hot in the photo.

The 29-year-old actress shared a photo in a white body-hugging dress on the Instagram story and looked every inch beautiful in it. She left her hair loose and also kept her makeup subtle. The Street Dancer 3D actress completed her look with a white overcoat and looked stunning as usual. By looking at her Instagram stories, it seemed like she is vacationing and partying around. She also shared some videos of having dinner with friends in the story section.

See Nora’s post here:

Earlier, Nora Fatehi had shared some videos on Instagram having a fun time and chilling at the pool. She rocked the leopard print bikini and looked jaw-dropping hot in it. While sharing the videos, she also put the song Do you love me? by Nikitha Gandhi from the movie Baaghi 3. Actor Disha Patani had grooved to this song. It is no denying in saying that Nora’s hot attitude did justice to Disha’s song.

