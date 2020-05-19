Nora Fatehi wins hearts with her quirky VIDEO that reveals how things escalate between people amid quarantine

Nora Fatehi has recently shared a quirky and hilarious video on social media in which she tries to showcase how things are escalating between people when in quarantine. Check out the video.

The very beautiful Nora Fatehi is now an instrumental part of the Bollywood film industry. Her dancing skills are worth praises and at the same time, she has proved her acting prowess in movies too. The actress who has floored the entire nation with peppy numbers like ‘Dilbar’ and ‘Ek Toh Kam Zindagani’ is frequently active on social media and keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life through numerous pictures and videos.

In the midst of all this, the Street Dancer 3D actress has shared a video on Instagram which is quite relatable to everyone amidst the quarantine period. Nora is seen playing a double role in the hilarious video and the best part is that the characters which she has recreated are quite famous! We are talking about Shonali Nagrani and Pooja Missra from Bigg Boss 5 here. She has recreated a famous fight scene between these two ex-contestants from the show which escalates further because they were being confined together for long.

Nora is clad in a blue denim jacket for one of her characters while for the other one, she puts on a black spaghetti top. She writes, “Shit escalated real quick.. everyone in quarantine at the moment...” and we totally agree with her. The Coronavirus pandemic and the inevitable lockdown have taken a toll on everyone’s lives and it is somehow affecting various other facets too. On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring and in the lead roles.

