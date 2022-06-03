Nora Fatehi wins hearts as she dances with her little fan in THIS adorable video; Watch

Nora Fatehi is a name who has managed to carve a niche for herself with her flawless beauty, stunning dance performances and panache. The Street Dancer 3D actress has given us several beautiful dance numbers and left us in awe of her moves. While her exemplary dancing skills continue to astonish us every day, she has also made her mark with her acting skills. Moreover, her exquisite fashion sense is often the topic of discussion and whenever Nora steps out, she turns head. This gorgeous lady is also quite active on her Instagram and enjoys an amazing fan-following. On Thursday, the dancer-turned-actress was spotting breaking a leg with tiny munchkin.

In the adorable video clip, Nora Fatehi and baby girl looked just too adorable. Nora could be seen singing and dancing to Naach Meri Rani with the cute girl. Talking about Nora, she looked drop dead gorgeous and extremely smart in her co-ord set. She matched the look with boots and a high pony tail. The whole scene was quite heartwarming and watching it instantly made us say ‘aww’.

Check Nora Fatehi's adorable dance with her baby fan HERE

Just a day back, Nora won our hearts with a beautiful ‘get ready with me’ video. She could be seen getting ready and let us tell you, she looked gorgeous! She donned a velvety royal blue bodycon gown. Along with it she also wore gloves which gave a very elegant, vintage vibe. She beautifully adorned the look with a sleek necklace, bling bracelets and sparkly heels. Her hair was done in a simple yet pretty ponytail.

Meanwhile, talking about the professional front, Nora Fatehi is now a member of the Dance Deewane Juniors judges' panel. Dance Deewane Juniors is a new dance reality programme that has gained a lot of traction in just a few days. It is a children's dancing reality show that provides a large platform for talented youngsters to demonstrate their dance abilities and compete for the winning trophy. Nora, legendary actress Neetu Kapoor, and choreographer Marzi Pestonji are the judges for the competition. They are seen having a lot of fun on the sets, in addition to judging the contestants.

Also Read: Did you know Nora Fatehi used to be Disha Patani's dance teacher?