Nora Fatehi's looks breathtaking as she poses for a selfie with makeup artist Marce Pedrozo; See Pics

Nora Fatehi was recently seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D with , and Prabhudheva. The actress has set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves in the movie. Right from collaborating with John Abraham for dance numbers like Dilbar and O Saki Saki, to working with Vicky Kaushal in Pachtaoge, the actress has marked her presence effectively in dancing and acting fields. The actress is quite active on social media and has a huge fan following.

Recently, Nora was spotted at the airport with her friend and make-up artist Marce Pedrozo. The two were even spotted holding the hands of each other as they exited from the airport. Fans were excited to see the two together. A recent selfie of the two has been going viral on social media. In this selfie, we can see Nora who looks breathtaking in a pink top is posing with Marce. Nora has previously also shared photos and videos with Marce on her Instagram account. Fans love to see the two together.

Check out Nora Fatehi's picture with Marce Pedrozo here:

On the work front, Nora will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India starring , Sanjay Dutt, , Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pawan Shankar and Pranitha Subhash. The film will be released on 14 August 2020. As per recent reports, Nora just started shooting for the film and injured herself in the first schedule itself. It was a heavy-duty action scene that was being shot, but she enjoyed the overall experience.

