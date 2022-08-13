Not an Aamir Khan biopic where he’s 57 & I’m 40: Mona Singh on criticism for playing Laal Singh Chaddha’s mom

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is creating quite the buzz lately. The film released recently released in theatres on the 11th of August. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. While Aamir is seen essaying the role of Hanks as Laal Singh Chaddha, Mona Singh as Gurpreet Kaur reprises the role Forrest Gump’s mother, originally played by Sally Field. After the trailer of the film was out, Mona’s casting as Laal’s mother came under the scanner because of the age gap of 17 years between Aamir Khan and her. In a recent chat with a leading news portal, Mona reacted to this criticism.

Mona Singh on playing Laal Singh Chaddha’s mother

Talking to IndiaToday.in, Mona said that she is not playing Aamir’s mother, but rather Laal Singh Chaddha’s mom. “There was the whole thing [ debate] going on. I didn't want to talk about it before because I wanted people to see the movie. And I am an actor. I am not playing Aamir Khan's mother, I am playing Laal's mother. As Laal ages, I age in the movie. It is not an Aamir Khan biopic where he is 57 and I am 40 and playing a mother. That would be wrong. Honestly, it did not once cross my mind that I might be doing the wrong thing. I was so confident and sure that most people would not question the age gap once they watched the film,” the actress said.

In a recent interaction with the media, Aamir too expressed his views on the same. He said that it’s an actor’s job to look and act like the age of his character despite his real age. He further praised Mona’s acting mettle and her performance as his mother in the movie.

Apart from Aamir and Mona, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya have crucial roles in the movie.

