Not Aamir Khan but THIS actor was first choice for AR Murugadoss' Ghajini; here's who recommended PK actor for it

In 2008, veteran filmmaker AR Murugadoss made the iconic Ghajini starring Aamir Khan and Asin in the lead. The movie was a remake of his own Tamil film by the same name which was released in 2005. When Murugadoss decided to do the movie’s Hindi revamp, the first actor he thought of was not Aamir but Salman Khan.

Who was the first choice for Ghajini?

Pradeep Rawat who played the villain in both Hindi and Tamil versions of the movie recently sat in conversation with Siddharth Kannan and revealed that AR Murugadoss initially wanted Salman Khan in Ghajini. The only reason for this was because the filmmaker was very fond of Kick star.

It was actually Pradeep who blocked the way for Salman because he thought that the superstar was a wrong pick. He thought, "Salman is short-tempered and Murugdoss doesn't speak in English or Hindi. He didn't even have a personality back then." Rawat who had previously worked with Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh immediately recommended his name due to his silent nature.

Pradeep thought the 3 Idiots actor would be the right choice to play the lead because he was ‘cool-tempered and behaves respectfully with everyone’. He added, “In the past 25 years, I have not seen Aamir shout or yell at anyone. He has never disrespected anyone or used abusive language. So I thought, nature-wise, Salman cannot be handled or there would be unnecessary complications.”

According to Pradeep, even though Aamir was innocent and gentle, he was also very clever. After convincing him for several months, Aamir watched the original Ghajini and nodded a yes to its Hindi remake. Pradeep claimed that Aamir agreed to Ghajini because he couldn’t say no to the Mahabharat star and ‘that was because I have never approached him seeking any favors’.

Similar to Pradeep, both versions saw Asin playing the female lead with the Hindi version marking her debut in Bollywood. The other key women narrative was played by Nayanthara in Tamil language and the late Jiah Khan in the Hindi adaptation. Originally led by Suriya, both movies saw massive success at the box office.

