'Not able to contact Shah Rukh Khan', says late music composer Aadesh Shrivastava's wife Vijayta Pandit seeking superstar's help for son

Music composer Aadesh Shrivastava passed away from cancer in 2015. Recently, his wife and former actress Vijayta Pandit spoke about their son, Avitesh Shrivastava, who is pursuing a career as a singer, music composer, and actor. She expressed concern that her son was not receiving support from the film industry. Vijayta recalled that "Shah Rukh Khan used to come and meet her late husband in the hospital and had promised to help her son, but she mentioned that today she is not able to contact him".

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Vijayta stated in Hindi that her son Avitesh works diligently, having recorded music with artists like Akon and French Montana, among others. However, she expressed disappointment that he is not receiving support or guidance within the film industry. She mentioned that now that Aadesh is no longer around, it is important for people in the industry to step up and assist her son. She said in Hindi, "You won't believe when Aadesh was in the hospital, Shah Rukh Khan used to come and meet. One day before he died, Aadesh held Shah Rukh's hand, when he could not even talk, and gestured pointing towards our son that he should look after him. Today, I am just not able to contact Shah Rukh; the number that was given to my son is not working.

She further wanted to remind Jawan actor that he was a close friend of Aadesh and emphasized that this was the moment when they needed his support. She expressed that her son, who represents her and her family's future, requires assistance. She also mentioned that she is currently not earning or engaged in any work.

She suggested that Shah Rukh Khan could produce a film with her son under his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. She praised Avitesh as a talented actor, mentioning his upcoming film Sir Ek Friday, which will be released on an OTT platform, and highlighted his hard work.

Vijayta mentioned that while SRK is now a big star, her brothers, the music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, had significantly contributed to his success. She noted that they provided him with numerous hit songs for films such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others. Vijayta emphasized that, given her family's substantial role in his career, the actor should now offer some support to her family.

