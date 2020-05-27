Not Akshay Kumar, son Aarav bakes brownie; Proud mom Twinkle Khanna calls him ‘future baker’; See Pic

Today, Akshay Kumar’s son, Aarav, baked a chocolate brownie and proud mom Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share a photo of the chocolate brownie; Take a look

Not and Tiwnkle Khanna but son Aarav has taken to cooking amid quarantine, and we say this because today, proud mother, Twinkle Khanna, took to social media to share a glimpse of her teenage son’s culinary skills. In the photo, Aarav has whipped a chocolate brownie and sharing the picture of the chocolate brownie on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment.”

We all know that Twinkle Khanna is quite active on social media and recently on the occasion of Eid, she remembered her late grandmother who used to treat them with kichda on Eid. Sharing a photo of the dish in her remembrance on the festival, Twinkle wrote, “We rarely made biryani on Eid. Our treat was always Nani’s delicious Kichda and decorated envelopes with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without her to fill it all up. #eidmubarak.”

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown, all shootings were stalled, and looks like life is getting back to normal as, during lockdown 4.0, has become the first Bollywood star to shoot on outdoor location. On Monday, Akshay along with Pad Man director R. Balki, stepped out of their home to shoot an ad campaign for the Indian government. As per the reports, the shoot happened at the Kamalistan studio in Mumbai. Talking about the initiative, Balki said that Akshay has shot this ad-campaign for the Government of India to make people aware of their responsibilities post lockdown.

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post as she shares sneak peek of the brownie baked by son Aarav:

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor are all smiles in THESE throwback photos from the sets of Thank You

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×