Not Alia Bhatt, her granny flexes her muscles in throwback PHOTOS with the actor; Internet calls it ‘gold’

Raazi actress Alia Bhatt and her granny’s THESE throwback photos are too cute to be missed; Take a look

Ever since the nationwide lockdown, has been in quarantine with beau at his residence and we say this because one, a video of the two walking their dog at his building compound had gone viral on social media and two, Alia’s mom, Soni Razdan, had revealed in an interview that Alia and Shaheen aren’t living together during the lockdown. That said, thanks to social media, Alia Bhatt has been sharing her quarantine photos on social media and from beau Ranbir cutting her hair to baking banana break to video calling with BFFs, Alia has been making the most of her quarantine.

And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Alia Bhatt with her grandmother and in the photos, this Raazi actress looks like a bundle of joy while posing with his granny. While in one of the photos, Alia’s granny is seen flexing her muscles while Alia checks them out, in the other photo, Alia is happily posing for a selfie. Prior to the lockdown, Alia Bhatt was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and now, with the Maharashtra Government granting permission to begin shooting after receiving proper approvals, it is being reported that Alia Bhatt starrer will be one of the first movies to resume shoots.

According to Pinkvilla, “Apparently, earlier the filmmaker was definitely looking to demolish the sets, but later on, they decided against it. The set is very much standing tall and would need a little repair work before the cast resumes shoot. Makers are in the process of acquiring required permission to resume shooting. Most probably, if everything goes right, makers are hopeful to resume shoot by the third week of June." Besides Gangubai, Alia will also be seen in Takht and Sadak 2

Check out Alia Bhatt and her grandmother's pics here:

