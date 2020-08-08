  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Not Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor has a special name for Shaheen Bhatt and internet loves it; See post

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, drops a comment on Alia Bhatt’s sisters’ photo and we know her special name for Shaheen Bhatt. Look
16249 reads Mumbai
Not Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor has a special name for Shaheen Bhatt and internet loves it; See postNot Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor has a special name for Shaheen Bhatt and internet loves it; See post

It doesn’t take a genius to guess that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are dating each other, and so, it is only natural for their respective families to share an equally amazing rapport. Although Ranbir Kapoor isn’t on social media, however, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and mom Neetu Kapoor often share photos from their dinner parties. And today, when Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, posted a candid photo on Instagram, amidst a host of comments, Neetu Kapoor left a comment and also revealed what she calls Shaheen. Yes, while Shaheen’s caption read, “Put on some lipstick and pull yourself together,” Neetu Kapoor commented, “So pretty shahji.”   

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt took to social media to drop a new poster of Sadak 2 and alongside, the actress announced the release date of the film which is August 28, 2020. Yes, the film will release digitally on August 28 and Sadak 2 stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt andPooja Bhatt and is directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Recently, on Sanjay Dutt's birthday, Pooja Bhatt revealed that it was the "belief and absolute conviction" of Sanjay which has made the sequel to Sadak happen and also that it was Sanjay Dutt who convinced Mahesh Bhatt to return to directed. While wishing Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “The man who made Sadak 2 happen in the first place - Sanjay Dutt. If it wasn't for his belief and absolute conviction that Sadak had to have a sequel it would never have happened. And it was only him that could convince my father to direct again... Thank you for setting us all off on this life changing journey."

Check out Shaheen's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Put on some lipstick and pull yourself together.

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on

ALSO READ: Sadak 2 New Poster: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt are on a road to love; To premiere on August 28

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement