Not Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor has a special name for Shaheen Bhatt and internet loves it; See post

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, drops a comment on Alia Bhatt’s sisters’ photo and we know her special name for Shaheen Bhatt. Look

It doesn’t take a genius to guess that and are dating each other, and so, it is only natural for their respective families to share an equally amazing rapport. Although Ranbir Kapoor isn’t on social media, however, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and mom often share photos from their dinner parties. And today, when Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, posted a candid photo on Instagram, amidst a host of comments, Neetu Kapoor left a comment and also revealed what she calls Shaheen. Yes, while Shaheen’s caption read, “Put on some lipstick and pull yourself together,” Neetu Kapoor commented, “So pretty shahji.”

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt took to social media to drop a new poster of Sadak 2 and alongside, the actress announced the release date of the film which is August 28, 2020. Yes, the film will release digitally on August 28 and Sadak 2 stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt andPooja Bhatt and is directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Recently, on Sanjay Dutt's birthday, Pooja Bhatt revealed that it was the "belief and absolute conviction" of Sanjay which has made the sequel to Sadak happen and also that it was Sanjay Dutt who convinced Mahesh Bhatt to return to directed. While wishing Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “The man who made Sadak 2 happen in the first place - Sanjay Dutt. If it wasn't for his belief and absolute conviction that Sadak had to have a sequel it would never have happened. And it was only him that could convince my father to direct again... Thank you for setting us all off on this life changing journey."

Check out Shaheen's post here:

ALSO READ: Sadak 2 New Poster: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt are on a road to love; To premiere on August 28

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×