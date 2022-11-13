Not an actor, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav wants to become THIS instead

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's directorial Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev in the lead. The film marked Akshay Kumar's 4th theatrical release of 2022 after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan and fifth overall, with the addition of Cuttputlli, which was released on the OTT platform. Now, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor recently shared unknown details about his 20-year-old son Aarav and also shared that he is not interested in movies.

On Saturday, Akshay attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 and was also joined by Ram Charan. During the event, the actor said that he wants to show Aarav his movies and also wants to tell him about films, however, he doesn't want to see films. "I want to put him into all that but he just doesn't want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing," added Kumar. Akshay tied the knot to Twinkle Khanna in 2001 and welcomed Aarav in 2002.

Akshay Kumar work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay recently announced his Marathi debut and revealed that he will be essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manrekar's next Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Apart from this, he has many interesting movies in his pipeline. He will feature next in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil.

Akshay will also star in the Hindi remake of Suriya and Jyothika starrer Soorarai Pottru. Radhika Madan is essaying the female lead in it. Meanwhile, recently it was also reported that the actor is a part of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero, which is slated to release on December 2, 2022. This marks Ayushmann and Akshay's first on-screen collaboration together.