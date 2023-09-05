‘Not Anil Sharma but…’: Gadar 2’s Ameesha Patel rubbishes his claims; reveals he wanted Govinda-Mamta Kulkarni as Tara-Sakeena

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol delivered one of the year 2001's biggest blockbusters, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Over two decades later, the team has come up with its sequel Gadar 2. It has turned out to be an equally successful film at the box office. However, there has been a war of words going on between Ameesha and the film's director Anil Sharma.

Ameesha Patel credits Shaktimaan for creating Sakeena

In an interview with News18, Ameesha opened up about Gadar and Sharma. She said, "For me, Gadar was always about Sunny and for Zee. In fact, Mr. Nitin Kenny (Gadar Ek Prem Katha producer) was the reason I was in Gadar 1, and Mr. Anil Sharma preferred Mamta Kulkarni over me. Anil Sharma wanted Govinda as Tara, but Zee wanted Sunny Deol. So yes, his and my choices are poles apart. Zee Studios and Sunny have always been the reason for me to do Gadar." She further credited writer Shaktiman Talwar for creating the character of Sakeena. "The script, which was written by Shaktiman ji, as Anil ji always says, also, it was Mr. Shaktiman who created Sakina, not Anil Sharma," she added.

Ameesha says Sharma tried to push his son in Gadar 2

The actress also said that she feels bad for Anil Sharma because "he tried to push his son Utkarsh a lot in Gadar 2, but eventually, Tara and Sakina stole the limelight." She also hoped that his son Utkarsh Sharma would start getting more offers “as he’s a sweet boy and no boy would like to only be signed by his dad.”

The rift between Ameesha and the director started after she accused him of mismanagement and delaying payments. Recently, she also said that she wouldn't do Gadar 3 if Tara Singh and Sakeena did not have enough screen time. In response, Sharma said that the character was created by him. Earlier, he said Ameesha was a weak actress and called her a "bade ghar ki bitiya" when they were making the first Gadar.

