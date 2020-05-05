Not Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora misses sis Amrita & their parents as she counts days since quarantine; See PIC

Today, Malaika Arora was missing her sister Amrita Arora and their parents as she took to social media to share a photo with them; Take a look

Just like all of us, , too, has been in quarantine ever since the Coronavirus pandemic, and it is only natural for the 46-year-olda actress to miss her family and friends. While Malaika Arora has been fairly keeping herself busy with cooking and practicing yoga, looks like, today, Mala, as she is fondly called, was sorely missing her family and that is why she took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of her family featuring her parents and sister Amrita Arora. In the photo, Malaika Arora is all smiles as she poses for a photo with her parents and alongside the photo, she wrote, “50 days n counting .... miss u guys…”

Well, although Malaika Arora stays with son , however, she is extremely attached to her family, and often we snap Malaika Arora visiting her family. On some occasions, beau accompanies Malaika Arora to her parents house, and well, we totally love how Arjun bonds with her parents and sister. Well, looks like, Malaika Arora has been digging out rare and throwback photos from her archives as a few days back, this Munni Badnaam actress dug out a major throwback photo with her son and reminisced about the days when social distancing wasn’t a norm and people could step out and eat food and meet others.

Now we all know that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating each other and during a recent live interaction on Instagram, when Arjun Kapoor was asked about his marriage plans to Malaika Arora, the actor said that he has no plans of getting married as of now, and when he plans to tie the knot, he will inform the world. “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Said Arjun, adding, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi…”

Check out Malaika Arora's photo with her parents and sister Amrita Arora:

