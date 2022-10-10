Not books or instruments, Ayushmann Khurrana carries THIS in his vanity

Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen in the comedy film Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh. The film is releasing on October 14. The trailer is already out and has been loved by fans a lot. We all know that the actor is passionate about acting, singing, and writing. But there is one more thing he is equally mad about. In case you don’t know then he is a cricket enthusiast since he was a child. Everyone knows about his love for books, poetry, and music but fans know very little about his love for cricket.

Cricket kit:

The talented actor carries a cricket kit in his vanity van so that whenever the opportunity arises, he can play. Especially, when he is shooting an outdoor schedule – he enjoys playing cricket with the local crew rather than going back to the hotel. It also allows him to get to know the crew better, understand their language and build a bond. Talking about his love for the sport Ayushmann shares, “I thoroughly enjoy every aspect of cricket be it watching or playing.”