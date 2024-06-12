Not Diljit Dosanjh but THIS actor was first choice for Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew

Crew, starring the dynamic trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, generated significant buzz and became a box office hit. Audiences praised their performances and enjoyed the film's light-hearted comedy. Crew earned Rs 100 crore at the box office and is now streaming on Netflix. Apart from them, Diljit Dosanjh's performance was well-received and highly praised by viewers.

Now, actor and singer Ammy Virk recently revealed that he was the first choice for the role, but he couldn't accept it due to scheduling conflicts.

Ammy Virk on rejecting Crew

In an interview with News 18, Ammy Virk commended Diljit Dosanjh for paving the way for Punjabi artists in Bollywood. He also shared that he had been offered a role in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Crew but had to decline because of date issues

He said, “It feels really good. He is creating spaces for so many other people. He is doing so well in Bollywood. He is being offered films in Mumbai. If he isn’t available, then we get calls for the same (laughs). It hasn’t happened yet but yes, the opposite has happened.”

Discussing his decision to turn down the role in Crew, Ammy explained “There was a movie I had to do but my dates weren’t available. I am talking about Crew. After that, they went to Diljit Paaji.”

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh's no-turban look

Ammy Virk recently spoke out in defense of Diljit Dosanjh's choice not to wear a turban in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. The decision, meant to accurately depict Chamkila's appearance, led to some controversy.

In an interview with India Today, Ammy explained that the film required portraying Chamkila authentically, noting that while Chamkila did cut his hair, he also wore a turban at times. He emphasized that Imtiaz Ali's biopic demanded this look for accuracy and clarified that Diljit used a wig, not cutting his own hair.

About Crew

Released in March 2024, Diljit Dosanjh portrayed a customs officer in the comedy-drama Crew and also played Kriti Sanon's love interest. The film centers on three flight attendants who discover a deceased passenger smuggling gold biscuits. Faced with their airline's impending bankruptcy, they decide to steal the gold, leading to a series of entertaining and humorous events driven by their growing greed.

