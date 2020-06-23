Not Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria is missing Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff amid lockdown

Amid the lockdown, Tara Sutaria shared a boomerang of the beautiful weather and mentioned how much she is missing her girls Isha Goraksha, Krishna Shroff and Kimberly Alvares.

Amid the lockdown, like all of us, Tara Sutaria has also been spending her quarantine period at home. The actress is making the best use of her quarantine period and having a gala time with her family at home. The actress who is not so active on social media has been treating fans about her quarantine life amid the lockdown. Recently, Tara introduced fans with a new member of her family- Bailey. Sharing a few pictures of her furry friend, Tara wrote, "Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! @aadarjain @piasutaria."

And now, it looks like Tara is missing her girls. Recently, the actress shared a boomerang video of the beautiful weather from her balcony. In the video shared we can see the beautiful sunset in the clear and dark sky and some plants that were at the Student of the Year 2 actress's balcony. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Tara wrote, "Missing (with a black heart emoji) Isha Goraksha, Krishna Shroff and Kimberly Alvares." Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna shared Tara's story on her Instagram and wrote, "Missing my girls."

After making her debut in SOTY 2, the actress proved her mettle in acting yet again in Marjaavaan co-starring , Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. It has been directed by Milap Zaveri and was released last year. Tara Sutaria will be next seen in Tadap in which she has been paired up opposite debutant Ahan Shetty. For the unversed, Ahan is Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son. The movie directed by Milan Luthria is an official remake of the 2018 Telugu drama RX 100.

