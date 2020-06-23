  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Not Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria is missing Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff amid lockdown

Amid the lockdown, Tara Sutaria shared a boomerang of the beautiful weather and mentioned how much she is missing her girls Isha Goraksha, Krishna Shroff and Kimberly Alvares.
4778 reads Mumbai
Not Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria is missing Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff amid lockdownNot Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria is missing Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff amid lockdown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid the lockdown, like all of us, Tara Sutaria has also been spending her quarantine period at home. The actress is making the best use of her quarantine period and having a gala time with her family at home. The actress who is not so active on social media has been treating fans about her quarantine life amid the lockdown. Recently, Tara introduced fans with a new member of her family- Bailey. Sharing a few pictures of her furry friend, Tara wrote, "Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! @aadarjain @piasutaria."  

And now, it looks like Tara is missing her girls. Recently, the actress shared a boomerang video of the beautiful weather from her balcony. In the video shared we can see the beautiful sunset in the clear and dark sky and some plants that were at the Student of the Year 2 actress's balcony. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Tara wrote, "Missing (with a black heart emoji) Isha Goraksha, Krishna Shroff and Kimberly Alvares." Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna shared Tara's story on her Instagram and wrote, "Missing my girls." 

(Also Read: Tara Sutaria introduces to a new member of her family; Thanks rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain and Pia Sutaria)

After making her debut in SOTY 2, the actress proved her mettle in acting yet again in Marjaavaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. It has been directed by Milap Zaveri and was released last year. Tara Sutaria will be next seen in Tadap in which she has been paired up opposite debutant Ahan Shetty. For the unversed, Ahan is Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son. The movie directed by Milan Luthria is an official remake of the 2018 Telugu drama RX 100.

Check out Tara Sutaria's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement