'Not easy to make mass entertainer': Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reveals why it's 'challenging'

Director Anil Sharma is currently on cloud nine and rightly so as his movie Gadar 2 is close to making Rs 500 crores at the domestic box office and is still up and running at theatres across the country. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, the director said that he wanted to come up with the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha but he was waiting for the right script. With this movie, Sharma also launched his son Utkarsh Sharma who played the role of young Jeetey in the first part of the period action-drama film.

Anil Sharma says making a mass entertainer is difficult

Gadar 2, which shows Tara Singh crossing the borders and returning to Pakistan to rescue his imprisoned son, was received with positive responses from critics and cinephiles. The movie has successfully impressed the masses making it one of the highest-grossing films of this year.

While it may seem all fun and game to some, director Anil says that it is not easy to make a mass entertainer. Reasoning why he thinks so, the director said in an interview, “It is difficult because you have to show this larger-than-life hero in a way that whatever he does seems real yet entertaining. While making a realistic movie you can talk to the person and others on whom the story is based, but to add heroism in a film is challenging.”

Anil Sharma on controversial scenes in the movie

The handpump scene is the most iconic scene in the film. Talking about the popular scene, Anil said that it is hard to create a situation that makes the hero’s actions believable. He added that the key is to make things convincing, which is a challenge in terms of writing and shooting.

Anil also addressed the issues of the film being called ‘anti-Pakistan’. “In the film, we have rather said, ‘Hindustan Musalmano ka hai’, then how come we are bashing them? We have rather shown that the country belongs to everyone irrespective of one’s religion,” he added.

Gadar 2 success

Despite being released on August 11, 2023, the movie is still being shown on multiple screens across theatres. It has grossed over ₹650.40 crores worldwide and emerged as the year's second-highest-grossing Indian film. Apparently, it has also become the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

