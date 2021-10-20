This is not a fit case for granting bail: NDPS Judge VV Patil on Aryan Khan’s bail rejection

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will continue to be lodged in Arthur Road Jail after his bail plea got rejected today by a Mumbai court. According to a report in ETimes, NDPS court judge VV Patil released a 21-page order revealing why Aryan Khan and others accused were not granted bail. In 21 page order, he mentioned, “Material on record shows “prima facie involvement of accused nos 1 to 3 (Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha) in a grave and serious offences”...“this is not a fit case for granting bail''.

Several celebrities took to social media and expressed their disappointment over the bail rejection of Aryan Khan. Hansal called the verdict heartbreaking. He wrote, “The travesty continues. The ordeal continues. Heartbreaking”. To note, not just the Aligarh director, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia had also expressed his disappointment on Aryan’s bail rejection. He tweeted, “Outrageous!!! You are saying there is a “possible” connection to his “international” racket based on “WhatsApp” chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a “bust” where he “had nothing”? And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything? #FreeAryanKhan”.

According to Times Now, speaking to the media, Aryan’s co-accused in drugs case Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer said, “It is an unfortunate situation, but I am sure the Honourable High Court will scrutinize the case properly because there are several precedences on record which states that the bail should be granted”. According to reports, Aryan Khan’s legal team will approach Bombay High Court now to apply for bail.

