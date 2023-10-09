‘Not hard to please...’: Richa Chadha reveals Ali Fazal's admirable qualities; shares how romance 'triggered'

In September last year when Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their impending marriage, it sent shockwaves to the industry as no one saw that coming. A month later, the couple got married in the most beautiful set up in Lucknow. As the celebrity couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, Richa spoke about the admirable qualities of her husband Ali. She also reasoned why they got attracted to each other.

Richa Chadha on what sparked the romance between Ali Fazal and her

The actress who is currently riding high on the success of her recently released comic caper Fukrey 3 was in an interview with India Today. During the chat, the interviewer mentioned about her husband, actor Ali Fazal’s interview where he reacted to Richa’s statement stating that both of them love each other’s work, and that's the main reason why they got attracted to each other.

Reacting to it, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress said, “I don’t think we could have been attracted to each other if we didn’t respect each other as artists. If we didn’t have respect for each other as talent, then maybe it would be difficult or different. But I think that that’s what triggered our romance also.”

Richa further divulged that Ali likes simple things in life. She revealed, “He’s been a positive influence in more senses than one obviously that’s why we’re married otherwise... He brings a sense of calm, and a sense of humor to most things around him and he’s a very simple guy, he likes very simple things. He wants to eat, he wants to sleep on time, he wants to watch one movie in the hall per week.”

Listing her husband’s admirable qualities, Chadha said, “Not hard to please at all but more than that what I like about him is that he never says anything bad about anyone, never gossips and he would actually walk away from a room if other people are gossiping." "So, that’s a very admirable quality, especially in our business,” she added.

Richa Chadha wants to do commercially viable films as a producer

While talking about her next projects, in the interview, Richa said, “Things are in different stages of development. Of course, we (Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha) have our own documentary that we are going to release soon. And we want to tell more heartwarming, slice-of-life things but I’m very clear that I want to do commercially viable stuff so that I can continue to make more things. Commercially viable doesn’t mean that they have to be big-budget commercial enterprises with huge stars. I just mean that we’ll do justice to the story or we’ll at least try,” the actress shared, adding that both Ali and her disagree on most things creatively.

