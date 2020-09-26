Not her home but Deepika Padukone made her way to the NCB office from THIS location?

Photographers and journalists waited underneath Deepika Padukone's home to capture her leaving to the NCB office. However, it is said that the actress did not make her way for the question from her residence.

Journalists and the paparazzi had set camp outside 's Worli residence this morning. The cameras hoped to capture visuals of the actress leaving her residence as she appeared in front of the Narcotics Control Bureau this morning. However, the teams present below the actress's Mumbai apartment were left high and dry as news broke out that the actress has already arrived at the interrogation venue. Turns out, the actress did not make her way to the NCB office from her home.

According to renowned Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the actress made her way to the office from The Taj Mahal Palace hotel, situated near the Gateway of India. "Our team member tells me that apparently, #deepikapadukone came from Taj hotel and not from her apartment in Worli. Taj is walking distance from the NCB guest house," the paparazzi wrote on Instagram. The team is operating from Mumbai Port Trust Guest House in Colaba.

Deepika was in Goa, preparing to film her new movie with director Shakun Bhatra, alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, she was asked to appear in front of NCB after her name was linked to WhatsApp messages in connection with drugs procurement and consumption. Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash was questioned about the drugs yesterday.

Today, after Deepika was spotted entering the NCB office, the paparazzi photographed Prakash also making her way to the interrogation. The celebrity manager was summoned again today.

Apart from Deepika and her manager, Sara Ali Khan and have been summoned today. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

