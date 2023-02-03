‘NOT India’s Tom Cruise’: Shah Rukh Khan fans get furious after US journo compares him to Hollywood actor

Shah Rukh Khan recently made a comeback on the big screen after 4 years with the recently released film Pathaan , co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, has been raking in historic, record-breaking box-office numbers, and has garnered a great response from the audience. The global success of Pathaan has also been garnering international attention, and recently, an American journalist and critic Scott Mendelson wrote a piece about how Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan was reviving the Hindi film industry. However, in his piece, he referred to Shah Rukh as ‘India’s Tom Cruise ’, leaving SRK fans angry.

Scott Mendelson shared his article that was published for the website The Wrap. The article was titled, “India’s Tom Cruise Shah Rukh Khan May Have Just Saved Bollywood With His Blockbuster 'Pathaan'.” This tweet left many SRK fans furious, and they expressed their displeasure over addressing the superstar as ‘India’s Tom Cruise.’ While one Twitter user wrote, “Correct the headline of your newsletter. Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan, no one ever will be able to come even closer to him. No one is comparable with him,” another SRK fan wrote, “I know you’re just trying to provide context but as a white American who hadn’t seen a single Bollywood movie until 2019, Shah Rukh is so much more than Tom Cruise. There is no Hollywood equivalent."

In another tweet, a Twitter user explained, “if you can't write an article without reducing indian actors to a white actor, then don't write the article. it's as simple as that. shah rukh khan is known as shah rukh khan all over the globe. not "india's tom cruise" lol.” Replying to Scott’s tweet, another netizen wrote, “SRK is SRK ! He isn't Indian Tom Cruise but rather a national treasure, he is a man beyond his films."