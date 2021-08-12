'Not Janhvi Kapoor', says Khushi Kapoor after a man confuses her with sister at the airport; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor and are among the most talked about sister duo in Bollywood. and Boney Kapoor’s darling daughters have been the young starlets and have also emerged as the fashion icons of tinselvile. In fact, both Janhvi and Khushi enjoy a massive fan following and often grabs attention for their social media posts. However, Khushi recently made headlines after she was mistaken as the Dhadak star at the airport and her reaction is also grabbing the attention.

This happened while Khushi was making her way inside the airport. The young starlet was wearing a white paired with white pyjamas, a pair of white sneakers and a maroon and white oversized check shirt. She had completed her look with a magenta coloured mask given the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and had tied her hair with a clutcher. And while a man addressed her as Janhvi, she politely replied, “Not Janhvi”. Later the paps corrected the man about her being Khushi. Later Khushi waved at the paps as she stepped inside the airport

Check out Khushi Kapoor’s reaction on being addressed as Janhvi Kapoor here:

While Janhvi has managed to establish herself as an A-lister star, Khushi is rumoured to be making her debut soon. Speaking about the same, Boney stated that the audience might get to hear an announcement soon. However, he had also clarified that he will not launch Khushi. He added that Khushi's grand launch will be done by another popular production house. It will be interesting to see how she will fare on the big screen and that will she be able to carry forward her mother’s legacy.

