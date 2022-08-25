Not just air flips and martial arts, Tiger Shroff has also mastered ice-skating; WATCH for proof

Tiger Shroff is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. He entered in the industry with the 2014 film Heropanti and since then there is no looking back for him. The actor enjoys a massive fan following. He is also one of the fittest actors in the film industry Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his amazing body and ripped abs as well as his exceptional dance moves and gymnastic skills.

However, this time the Baaghi actor showed his new talent, which is ice skating. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Tiger shared a video in which he can be seen ice skating effortlessly. He donned an all-black ensemble and was taking all the limelight among lots of people. We are surely swooned by Tiger's newfound talent.

Watch Tiger Shroff's ice skating video here

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ co-starring Tara Sutaria. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Next, he will be seen in Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti in the lead role. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment.

The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.

