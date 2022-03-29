Not just Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, these 5 Bollywood films also took ages to complete

Shooting a Bollywood movie is not a cakewalk. It takes a huge effort to bring together the cast and crew at the same time, at the desired locations and complete the movie in the expected time. In most cases, the shooting of a film tends to exceed the expected time of completion due to several reasons which in turn leads to delay in its release. One such movie happens to be Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie, which has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year, had hit the floors in 2018. And now the first part of the Brahmastra franchise has finally been wrapped. Ayan shared the excitement and wrote, “It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one”. As Brahmastra’s wrap is creating a lot of buzz in the town, it isn’t the only film that took years to complete. Here’s a list of five other movies that took a long time to complete.

Pakeezah

Helmed by Kamal Amrohi, Pakeezah, starring Meena Kumar, Raaj Kumar and Ashok Kumar, had hit the floors in 1956 as mentioned in a report by Economic Times. However, the movie was reportedly completed in November 1971 and was released on February 4, 1972. It was reported that the shoot was delayed over the years for several reasons including Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari’s separation.

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Starring Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the lead, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam had reportedly begun rolling in 1996 and was wrapped around 2000. However, as per a report published in Variety, some scenes were later reshot before the movie had released on May 24, 2002.

Jagga Jasoos

The Anurag Basu directorial was a musical adventure comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif in the lead. Jagga Jasoos had reportedly hit the floors in 2013 and was reshot a couple of times. While it was initially expected to release in 2015, Jagga Jasoos managed to see the light of the day on July 14, 2017. Reportedly, Ranbir’s busy schedule and other professional commitments also resulted in the delay in completing Jagga Jasoos.

Bajirao Mastani

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, Bajirao Mastani has been one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s finest works. But did you know, it took 12 years for the ace filmmaker to make this masterpiece? Talking about it, Bhansali told DNA, “I took 12 years to make Bajirao Mastani. I waited nine years to make Ram Leela and I had to wait eight years from the time I did Padmavati, the opera on stage, in Paris to get to the film. I’ve enjoyed making these movies so much. They were very challenging. How to put things into a big frame and how to spend money are things that I’m obsessing about all the time”.

Baahubali Franchise

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise has been one of the biggest franchises in Indian cinema. Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati in the lead, the franchise had begun rolling with Baahubali: The Beginning which went on the floors on July 6, 2013, and was released on July 10, 2015. On the other hand, the second installment of the franchise known as Baahubali: The Conclusion was released on March 7, 2017. To note, Prabhas had dedicated 5 years to the franchise and didn’t take up any other project.