Not just Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan also raided Shanaya Kapoor's wardrobe for their Saturday night out.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor had all the paparazzi attention as the trio stepped out for a Saturday night out. The girls looked at their fashionable best as they visited an upscale city restaurant for dinner. Upon entering and exiting, the BFFs were clicked along with their friends and looked stunning in chic outfits. While Ananya and Shanaya opted for mini dresses, Suhana Khan opted for striped pants and a stylish crop top.

Did you know that both Ananya and Suhana's Saturday night outfits were in fact Shanaya Kapoor's clothes? Yes, you heard that right. While we already told you about Ananya's Instagram story where she thanked Shanaya for the cute lavender cut-out dress, Suhana also raided Shanaya's wardrobe and picked out a pair of paints.

Sporting striped black and white wide-legged pants, Suhana teamed that with a white off-shoulder crop top. The pants, however, were from Shananya Kapoor's trendy wardrobe. Don't believe us? Take a look at their photos below:

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor prove they are BFF goals as former 'steals' latter's clothes; WATCH