Not just Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar has also worked in THESE 5 top-class thrillers; How many have you seen?

Akshay Kumar is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood and has been ruling the industry for over three decades now. Also known as 'Khiladi' Kumar, Akshay enjoys a massive fan following and he often treats his fans with photos and videos. The actor has given several super hit movies including Hera Pheri, Namastey London, Kesari, Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and others. Akshay’s latest release is film Cuttputlli. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of Bell Bottom fame. The psychological thriller premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. So, as Cuttputlli released, let's have a look at the top 5 thrillers in which Akshay Kumar is featured in.

Akshay Kumar's 5 thriller movies:

1. Special 26

The film features Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Kajal Aggarwal, Divya Dutta, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. It was released way back in the year 2013 and had garnered lots of praise from the audience. It also did quite well at the box office. The movie is directed by Neeraj Pandey and is based on real-life events that happened in the year 1987 at the Opera House in Mumbai.

2. Baby

The Neeraj Pandey directorial Baby was released in 2015. It featured Akshay Kumar, Madhurima Tuli, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon, and others in the lead roles. The action thriller received a humongous response from the audience back then. For the unversed, the plot of the movie was inspired by real-life events and Akshay Kumar played the role of an undercover cop in the same.

3. Rustom

Release in 2016, Rustom was directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. It featured Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Arjan Bajwa, Pavan Malhotra among others. The film was based on the famous K. M. Nanavati case set in the late 1950s. To note, Akshay Kumar won his first National Award for his performance in Rustom.

4. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller film was released in 2014. It was a remake of the director's own Tamil film Thuppakki and turned out to be a massive box office success. Starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, the film was actor Freddy Daruwala's debut. The actor played the antagonist and a pretty good one at that.

5. Airlift

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film was released in 2016 and starred Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. The movie follows Ranjit Katyal (Akshay Kumar), a Kuwait-based businessman, as he carries out the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq. The film is featured among the 2016 Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli sold to Star Network for Rs 180 crore - Details