Not just Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff is a pro at football as actor shares throwback video scoring a goal

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti
3982 reads Mumbai
Not just Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff is a pro at football as actor shares throwback video scoring a goal
Tiger Shroff is a social media star and every time he posts a video or photo on social media, it goes viral in no time. From sharing his shirtless photos to flexing his muscles to workout videos, Tiger Shroff’s Instafam loves to watch his updates and today, not workout, but Tiger Shroff shared a video while playing football. That’s right! Well, let us just say that Tiger Shroff is a powerhouse of talent because not just jumping from buildings, he can play football too.

In the said video, Tiger Shroff is seen showing off his hidden talent wherein he scores a goal after dribbling through the keeper and later, he is also seen interacting with fans and paused to click a selfie with one of his fans. Well, soon after, fans left comments asking him to play with Ranbir Kapoor as the Brahmastra actor is often papped playing football.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti. While the poster of the sequel was dropped earlier, the shooting of the film has been stalled due to the pandemic. Now Tiger Shroff is always in the news for his alleged love affair with Disha Patani and amid the lockdown, it was being reported that Disha Patani was living with Tiger Shroff at his house in Mumbai, however, Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, dismissed all such rumours as she clarified that Disha isn’t staying with them but she stays close and that’s the reason they often bump into each other and also head out for some grocery shopping.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

