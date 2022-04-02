Not just Suhana, Aryan, Ananya Panday and AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan also celebrates KKR's win at Wankhede; See HOW

After an exhilarating IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious last night. Shreyas Iyer's squad defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets and left Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam and friend Ananya Panday screaming with joy in the stands. But wait, it wasn't just the kids celebrating, even Shah Rukh Khan was cheering for his strong team and well, he expressed his joy over their win via his Twitter handle.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shah Rukh lauded Shreyas, Andre Russel and Umesh Yadav for their match-winning act. He also wished the entire team after the exciting match. Shah Rukh wrote, "Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done.Have a happy nite boys." This came right after photos of Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and AbRam cheering in the stands at Wankhede went viral on social media.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet after KKR's win:

Last night, Ananya and Suhana had shared several photos with Aryan, AbRam and their cousins Alia Chhiba and Arjun Chhiba from the stadium. Even the broadcasters caught glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan's kids in the stands cheering for KKR at the IPL game last night. Soon, fan clubs shared photos of the kids on social media and all of them began to trend. Suhana had also shared a cute photo of little AbRam praying for KKR's win in the stadium.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently returned to India after completing the Pathaan shooting schedule in Spain. The superstar also took a small detour to Dubai after completing Pathaan shoot. On the work front, his film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be released on January 25, 2023.

