Not Kartik Aaryan but Varun Dhawan was the first choice for Hera Pheri 3; Here’s why he refused the offer

Kartik Aaryan grabbed all the limelight when the reports of him being a part of the famous Hera Pheri franchise’s third installment came to the fore. Hera Pheri 3 became the talk of the town when it was confirmed that Akshay Kumar will not be a part of the third installment and instead Kartik will replace him. This decision got mixed responses from the audience but later it was said that he will not be stepping in Akshay’s shoes but instead will be seen in a new role. Although, details about his role have still been kept under wraps but the latest buzz is that Varun Dhawan was offered this role before Kartik.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan was offered the part in Hera Pheri 3 before Kartik Aaryan. However, the Bhediya actor declined to offer out of respect for Akshay. A source close to the development revealed to the news portal that although Varun was quite tempted by the offer but he did not want to benefit from the ‘not-so-good equation’ between Akshay and Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala. The source further added that David Dhawan too supported Varun’s decision.

Kartik Aaryan not playing Raju in Hera Pheri 3, clarifies Suniel Shetty

About a week ago, Akshay Kumar confirmed that he will not be a part of the planned Hera Pheri installment due to some creative issues. Reacting to this, Suniel Shetty expressed his disappointment in knowing about the development and, as reported by the Hindustan Times, said, “I am not happy about it. It hurts. 14 saal toh humne vanvas kaat liye, uske baad bhi problem ho toh it hurts. We need to sit and talk. We all are mature adults, and fins a way through.”

“I have committed and I have to stay committed. So let’s see what happens. I will talk to them after November 20. As far as I’m concerned, all three are committed to the film... And Kartik is not playing Raju’s character. That is a completely different character which is coming to the movie, which is also very exciting,” he said, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Hera Pheri 3 is an upcoming comedy film directed by Neeraj Vora and produced by Feroz Nadiadwala.