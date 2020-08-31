Not Leonardo DiCaprio but Kareena Kapoor Khan films with her other favourite ‘Leo’; Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to drop an adorable video where she took her fans inside one of her shoots of the day. However, it was her cute co-star ‘Leo’ that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been occupied over the past few days with family get-togethers as she joined her family in celebrating Ganeshotsav with Taimur Ali Khan. Photos of a dolled up Kareena with Taimur went viral on social media and fans loved how the actress joined her sister Karisma Kapoor and other family members in celebrating the festival. However, on Monday, Kareena also resumed work as she was snapped at a studio in Mumbai where she was all set to begin shooting with her favourite ‘Leo’ and it is not Leonardo DiCaprio.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a behind-the-scenes video of shooting with a furry little friend named Leo. In the video, Bebo is seen cuddling and holding him while posing for a video. She is seen clad in an all black attire as she filmed for an ad shoot with the little Pug named Leo. Kareena joked about shooting with her favourite co-star Leo. But, it was the struck off name of Leonardo DiCaprio in her caption that caught everyone’s attention.

Kareena wrote, “Shooting with my fav co-star L̶e̶o̶ ̶D̶i̶ ̶C̶a̶p̶r̶i̶o̶ my Leo.” She was all hearts for it and within minutes of posting the video, fans could not stop gushing over the cuteness of the actress with the cute little pet dog. also commented on it and was all hearts for Kareena’s video with the pug.

Meanwhile, Kareena and recently announced that they are expecting an addition to their family after Taimur Ali Khan. As soon as the news regarding Kareena’s second pregnancy broke, fans of the actress were left excited and happy. On the work front, Kareena will be seen with in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and has been pushed to Christmas 2021.

