Not Mahesh Babu but Ranbir Kapoor was only choice for Animal; Sandeep Reddy Vanga clears the air

Animal hit theaters across India on December 1 and it was quick to become a commercial success. Following its release, the film’s lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, has been stealing the headlines lately, owing to his spectacular performance as Ranvijay.

Notably, several reports had surfaced on the internet earlier stating that the role was initially offered to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. However, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now cleared the air and said that Ranbir Kapoor was his first choice for the gripping thriller. He also discussed how Kapoor agreed to be a part of the movie merely 10 minutes after the narration.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says Ranbir Kapoor was his first choice for Animal, says ‘Based on the 10 minutes narration he said yes’

Even before completing the one-month mark, Animal has emerged as a huge commercial success. Notably, earlier several reports on the internet suggested that actor Mahesh Babu was the first choice for Vanga to play Ranvijay. However, now the filmmaker has clarified that Ranbir Kapoor was his first preference for the character. He also added how the actor was roped in merely 10 minutes after the story was narrated to him.

"Ranbir was my first choice for 'Animal', there was nobody else. In the beginning, when I had the idea right after 'Kabir Singh', I met him after a few months and told Ranbir that I was thinking along these lines, I gave him 10-15 minutes of narration, just the beginning, middle, and end. We told him about the craft and just the character transition. He said Sandeep this sounds very interesting, finish the script and we will do it. Just based on the 10 minutes narration he said yes to the film," the director told India Today.

Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga proceeded to discuss how the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star was ‘the only guy’ in his mind since the beginning. He had the potential to perfectly step into the shoes of Ranvijay, shared Vanga. “I don't know why but when I went deep into the scenes and treatment and the journey of the story, he was the only guy in my mind. Involuntarily and unknowingly it was a customized story for him, he was just fitting into the scenes when I was writing," he added.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he saw ‘rage’ in Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar

Over the past few years, Ranbir Kapoor has explored a variety of genres during his career span. From playing the naive Mickey in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to donning the savage avatars in Rockstar, Sanju, and the latest Animal, Kapoor’s choices of films perfectly showcase his versatility.

While discussing Animal further, Sandeep Reddy Vanga added how the ‘rage’ that he saw in the actor in his past projects, including Rockstar and Sanju, captivated him. He shared that he possesses the ability to recognize an actor’s potential just by having a glance at him and added that though Rockstar was a love story, Ranbir Kapoor brilliantly reflected the rage and the strong emotion oozing out of his character.

Calling him a ‘good actor’, the director proceeded to share how he was impressed by his work in Sanju and called himself a ‘fan of his work’. In addition, he also mentioned that Ranbir’s unblemished performances over the years, made him watch almost all of his movies.

ALSO READ: Animal's Mansi Taxak believes post-credit scene with Ranbir Kapoor lacked consent; 'Aziz was threatening me'