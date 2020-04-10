Not Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor trolls Ananya Panday as she video chats with a friend; Check it out

Arjun Kapoor trolls Ananya Panday as she video chats with a friend as Arjun calls her chat as ‘Photo Shoot’

is known to troll his Bollywood friends and contemporaries on social media, and well, we must admit that we quite like his witty sense of humour. From , , to and others, ARjun Kapoor often leaves hilarious comments on their social media posts, and this time, not ladylove Malaika Arora, but Arjun trolled Ananya Panday. That’s right! Today, this Student of the year 2 actress face timed her friend, and while talking to her, she clicked some pictures and later, she took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos and alongside the photos, Ananya wrote, “facetime foto fun the new normal with @sashajairam."

Well, it is quite natural for all of us to click photos while we video chat with our friends, isn’t it? As soon as she shared the post, Arjun Kapoor, who is known for his witty comment pulled her leg as he wrote, “This is a photo shoot”. Well, Arjun, in a way, is right because Ananya is posing like she is posing for a photoshoot and not Facetime. Recently, when Malaika Arora had posted a photo while she was video chatting with BFFs- Kareena Kapoor, Amrita and others, Arjun trolled his ladylove as Malaika was posing for the camera while pretending to sleep but making sure she smiled during the click. A few days back, Ananya Panday interacted live with her fans on Instagram and during the chat, she revealed that she has been baking with her sister and working out at home during quarantine.

On the work front, after making her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday was next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Next, Ananya will be seen romancing Ishaan Khatter in Ali Abbas Zafar’s debut production Khaali Peeli, and also, she will be seen in Fighter opposite Vijay Deverakonda, who will be making his Bollywood debut. Also, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Check out Ananya Panday's post wherein she is seen posing while video chatting with a friend:

