Not Marvel but Taimur Ali Khan is low key DC fan? Here's why Tim has us curious about his favourite superhero

Taimur Ali Khan stepped out wearing a DC themed tee today, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. His choice of outfit has put us in a fix about which universe he stans: Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC universe.

We know, we know, yet another day, yet another Taimur Ali Khan story. But come on, you do get cheap thrills while reading about the little Nawab or even seeing anything remotely associated with him. You have to agree, we've got limited sightings of the paparazzi's favourite star kid and whatever we did get, was mostly from Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, today, Viral Bhayani came through for us. The renowned paparazzi gave us a glimpse of Taimur, who had stepped out with and Bebo.

There was nothing out of the blue here. He just walked into his house, holding his papa's hand and waved at the papz. Just another (old) normal day for little Tim. But we did spot something different today. Taimur stepped out wearing a red tee with shorts for the stroll/errand run with his family. The little munchkin's red tee featured DC superhero The Flash's icon on his tee. So does it mean he likes the DC universe? You know, the one filled with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, etc? He sported a Batman cape two years ago to show his stan.

Before you jump to the conclusion that he could be a DC fan, a few weeks ago, during a television interview of Saif, Taimur flaunted his Hulk mask. Now, with these two presentations, we are left wondering, which side is Taimur on? Is he on team Marvel or Team DC? Well, it is for the three and half-year-old to pick. Honestly, we'd be okay if he loves both the camps but can you blame us for being a tad curious?

Anyway, check out the pictures below and leave your comments on if you are team DC or team Marvel in the comments below:

