Not only Jacqueline Fernandez & Nora Fatehi, Sukesh Chandrashekhar also targeted Sara, Janhvi, Bhumi: Reports

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been in the headlines for Rs 200 crore money laundering case. In this case, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi's names also surfaced and they were called by Enforcement Directorate (ED). And now a report by India Today claims that the conman had targeted three more Bollywood actresses, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. This information was shared to the above-mentioned portal by ED. Currently, the conman is in Tihar jail.

The report mentions that the conman had introduced himself to Sara Ali Khan as Suraj Reddy on WhatsApp. Sukesh had told Sara that he would like to gift her a car, but the actress denied it. During the investigation, Sara had mentioned to ED officers and said that after refusing on multiple occasions, she accepted a box of chocolates, but Sukesh also sent her a Franck Muller watch along with it. Janhvi Kapoor mentioned during the investigation that a conman allegedly gifted her items worth Rs 18 lakh. She had inaugurated a salon in Bengaluru for which she received payment and also Christian Dior tote bag.

Conman also approached Bhumi Pednekar and said that he wants her to gift a car. But Bhumi said that she did not receive any gifts or cars from him during the investigation.

To note, Chandrasekhar is currently under prosecution for Rs 200 crore money laundering case. He and Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Also Read: Sukesh Chandrasekhar DEFENDS Jacqueline Fernandez after their pics go viral: It's really sad & disturbing