Not Priyanka Chopra but Alia Bhatt has the spunk to play her, says Ma Anand Sheela

Sheela Biernstiel, better known as Ma Anand Sheela, is an Indian-born American–Swiss convicted criminal and former spokeswoman of the Rajneesh Movement. In the series Wild, Wild Country, Ma Anand Sheela grabbed eyeballs for her witty remarks and one-liners. She comes across as a strong and imposing stateswoman but the 70-year-old, in fact, is full of warmth in person. As the personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh in the 80s, she attracted a lot of controversies when she pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault for her role in the 1984 Rajneeshee Bioterror Attack, but now the lady is being approached by filmmakers wanting to bring her life on the celluloid.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ma Anand Sheela revealed that had announced starring in a biopic based on her life. However, Ma Anand Sheela sent her a legal notice not allowing her to do so. She denied PC permission to make a film based on her life as she has not chosen her for the same. She stated that she did not hear from Priyanka's team post her legal notice. She says that she did not even receive a courtesy letter but the 70-year-old does not take it to her heart.

Ma Anand Sheela reveals that she wishes to feature in her biopic. She believes that she looked a lot like Alia when she was young and sees a spunk in the actress that she had in her early days. She says that spunk is something very necessary and natural. It is not artificial and made up and feels that Alia has that necessary spunk to play her on the screen.

