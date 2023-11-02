Not Priyanka Chopra, Ma Anand Sheela wanted THIS actress to play her role in biopic

Ma Anand Sheela, the contentious figure famous for her association with Osho in Oregon before their turbulent parting, shared her views on the two competing biopics centered around her life. These films are set to star Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Although neither project has begun filming, Sheela explicitly expressed her support for the biopic featuring Alia, giving it her blessing.

Ma Anand Sheela doesn't want Priyanka Chopra to portray her in a biopic

In a recent chat on a YouTube channel called Daasta, Ma Anand Sheela spilled the beans, saying neither Priyanka Chopra nor the director, Barry Levinson, gave her the heads up before announcing their project about her life. However, Sheela expressed her approval of Alia Bhatt for the role. She thought she and Alia Bhatt had a bit of a resemblance back in her younger days, which played a part in her giving the nod to Alia for the role.

When questioned about her rejection of Priyanka, Sheela stated, “She has never asked me officially. Director has also not asked. I have only been asked about this by journalists. My choice was Alia Bhatt, because when I was younger, I looked like her.”

In the past, Sheela had made it clear that she wasn't on board with Priyanka taking on the project. She explained, "I told her I do not give her permission to do the film because I have not chosen her… In Switzerland, we send legal notices very simply. I sent her an email, which is recognized as legally binding there," as she revealed to Hindustan Times.

The Alia Bhatt project initially fell under the directorial guidance of Shakun Batra. During the year 2021, he revealed that the project had initially been planned as a series but was temporarily set aside while he dedicated his attention to the release of his most recent film, Gehraiyaan. Interestingly, Batra also took on the role of an executive producer for a documentary that revolved around Sheela's visit to India a few years back. This documentary, titled Searching for Sheela, had a runtime of one hour and was made accessible on the Netflix platform. Notably, it featured a segment where Sheela engaged in an interview conducted by Karan Johar.

