‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’: Shah Rukh Khan drops teaser of next song from Jawan; Fans can’t keep calm

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen once again with his upcoming film Jawan. SRK fans are super excited for the film, and the prevue and the songs released by the makers further piqued the viewer’s intrigue. Today, Shah Rukh Khan held an Ask SRK session on Twitter, during which he dropped the teaser of yet another song titled ‘not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.’

Shah Rukh Khan drops teaser of new song from Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter to share the teaser of the new song from Jawan. It is a catchy song with the lyrics Ramaiya Vastavaiya. In the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing an all-black outfit, and has his sunglasses on. He is seen grooving to the song, and as usual, his moves left his fans in awe! Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote that the song will be out soon. “Pehle Kiya chaiya chaiya, ab karunga tha tha thaiya on #NotRamaiyaVastavaiyaSong out soon! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Check out the teaser of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya below!

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan held Ask SRK on Twitter, and many fans asked him when Jawan trailer will be released. SRK replied, “Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele….#Jawan.” Before ending the Ask SRK session, he tweeted, “Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial& @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan.”

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film has a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.

