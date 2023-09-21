Not Ranbir Kapoor, THIS actor was the first crush of Alia Bhatt; actress makes interesting revelation

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. Throughout her career, she has delivered some acclaimed performances. On a personal front, Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor two years ago and the couple is now parents to a lovely baby girl, Raha. However, before her marriage, the Raazi actress had a massive crush on one actor she had previously worked with, and it was not her husband.

Alia Bhatt talks about her first crush

In an interview with InStyle magazine, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress was asked who her first celebrity crush was. In response, she named Shah Rukh Khan. Both SRK and Alia have worked together in the past in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi. King Khan also made a special appearance in Alia and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. And, they also collaborated on Darlings, Bhatt's debut movie as a producer.

Earlier, in an episode of Koffee with Karan, Alia had appeared with King Khan where she praised him. She said: "Even if I was dating anybody, it’s okay to fine other men attractive. Especially if the man is Shah Rukh. Since I’ve known him, I have always loved him." Karan Johar added, “I know. You have been crushing over him since the beginning." He added, “In the biggest way."

Alia Bhatt opens up about her daughter Raha

In the same interview, the National Award-winning actress opened up about doing normal things with her daughter Raha, like going to a park, especially when she is out of India. Alia said, “We can’t really do that in India. I can’t take her out like that, it becomes a little complicated for us. So just walking around and watching her fall asleep in her pram, taking her to cafes and shopping. I put her in my little carrier and she’s just like, strapped onto me. That’s something that I really cherish.”

Workwise, Alia is currently basking in the success of her last release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar directorial also starred Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others. Upon release, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. She also made her Hollywood debut with the action thriller Heart of Stone this year, which co-starred Gal Gadot.

