Not Sai Pallavi but Janhvi Kapoor to play Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor?

Ever since Nitesh Tiwari announced his magnum opus, fans cannot wait to watch Ramayana on the silver screen yet again. Especially after it is revealed that Ranbir Kapoor will be essaying the role of Lord Ram, South sensation Sai Pallavi will be playing Goddess Sita and KGF star Yash will be seen in the role of Raavan, the fans are waiting with bated breaths to watch this stellar cast. But now we hear that there might be some changes in the casting of Goddess Sita.

Sai Pallavi replaced in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana?

As per reports in First Post, it is said that Sai Pallavi will be replaced from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and will no longer be seen in the role of Goddess Sita. Instead, Janhvi Kapoor, who is undoubtedly quite a popular actress from the current lot will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film. The reports further added that Nitesh had worked with the actress in Bawaal also starring Varun Dhawan and he feels that she will perfectly fit the bill. Although no confirmation has come from the maker's end, we can only wait to see who will be playing the role.

Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Ramayana

According to The Times of India, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana will be going on the floor soon. The shooting of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will extensively take place in Mumbai. The source further stated that Ranbir will be shooting for around 60 days in the financial capital followed by a schedule in London. Ramayana's Lanka portions will be shot in London again for approximately 60 days. Ranbir will be joined by actor Yash in this schedule. Reportedly, Ranbir has willingly given up on alcohol, non-vegetarian food as well as late-night parties. This is to honor and prepare for the role of Lord Ram.

Sunny Deol to play Lord Hanuman

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Sunny Deol has been roped in to play the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. “Sunny Deol is all charged up to have gotten once in a lifetime opportunity to play Lord Hanuman. It’s a casting made in heaven, as Lord Hanuman stands for Strength, and who better than Sunny Deol in the present times to play the part with utmost conviction,” revealed a source close to the development. Sunny will be shooting for Ramayana: Part One in May this year.

The source further added: “While Ramayana: Part One features Sunny Deol in a guest appearance, the second and third part of the epic trilogy will have his complete presence. The makers are confident that after Dara Singh, it’s Sunny Deol who would be synonymous with Lord Hanuman in modern times.".

Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi. Vijay Sethupathi is also in talks with the makers for the role of Vibhishana.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Apart from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor has several exciting projects in his kitty. One of them is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War which also stars his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role. Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Ranbir will be seen in a character with a grey shade in the film.

