Not Saif Ali Khan & Soha but Kareena Kapoor Khan always replies to Sharmila Tagore’s texts; Read on

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the wife of and daughter in law of Sharmila Tagore and during a recent interaction with her mother in law, Bebo asked Sharmila to talk about their equation and to this, Sharmila was all praises for her daughter-in-law, as she said that unlike Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, Kareena is always prompt in responding to text messages. “I like your consistency. I like the way you keep in touch because I know that if I sent you a message, you will invariably answer. Saif would, not Soha. Soha most certainly won’t reply. I mean, she will take time, but you will reply,” she said.

Moreover, whenever Sharmila is coming to Bebo and Saif’s house in Mumbai, Sharmila says that Bebo always asks her as to what she would like to eat and Bebo ensures that Sharmila gets what she wants. “That must be the Kapoor trait because you keep a wonderful table,” the 75-year-year old said. And when Sharmila Tagore was asked if Bebo could change anything about herself, she said that Bebo should remain the way she is. “I just wish you would stay this way because your temperament is such. I have seen you work with your staff… Some of us get very tense and make it difficult for others around us. You don’t do that; you are intuitive. So I just wish you will stay like this and not get uptight about anything,” she said.

A few days back, Sharmila celebrated her 75th birthday with her family in Ranthambore and thanks to social media, photos of Saif, Kareena and Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu surfaced online wherein they were seen having a good time together. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

