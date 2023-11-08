Not Salman Khan but THIS actor was Sooraj Barjatya's first choice for Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya

Salman Khan is set to make a powerful comeback on the big screen with the eagerly awaited Tiger 3. The renowned Bollywood action star began his film journey as a romantic hero in Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya. Interestingly, Salman wasn't the initial choice for the film. The blockbuster was originally offered to the multi-talented actor, singer, lyricist, musician, and screenwriter, Piyush Mishra.

Piyush Mishra was the first choice for Salman Khan's role in Maine Pyar Kiya

In an interview with Lallantop, Piyush Mishra revealed an intriguing story from his past. He recounted being in his final year at the National School of Drama (NSD) when Rajkumar Barjatya, the father of Sooraj Barjatya, approached him for a meeting at the Rajshri office in Prabhaldevi, Mumbai.

Mishra humorously referred to this as a beautiful accident and shared, "My director (of NSD) called me to his room. Now, I was very handsome in my time. When I went to the chamber, I was introduced to Rajkumar Barjatya. He said they are making a film called Maine Pyaar Kiya, they have shortlisted the girl, and now they have come to NSD to find the male lead."

Piyush also revealed that he initially agreed to meet but didn't follow through. At that time, he harbored some bitterness towards the world for certain reasons. It was only three years later that he finally visited, and he discovered that Salman Khan had become a star with the film. Piyush viewed this development as remarkable. He added that had he gone back then, he might not have been able to pursue the kind of work that he ultimately did.

About Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya, a 1989 Hindi-language romantic musical film, was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who co-wrote the screenplay with S.M. Ahale. Produced by Rajshri Productions, the movie stars Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, marking the cinematic beginnings of both the director and the actress. Prior to this film, Salman Khan had a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988).

The movie was released on December 29, 1989, and received positive reviews, becoming an all-time blockbuster. It also won six Filmfare Awards.

The plot follows the journey of Suman and Prem. Suman's father, before heading abroad, entrusts her to another family. It is during this time that Suman and Prem's love blossoms. However, their path to matrimony hinges on Prem's ability to convince Suman's father that he is not a reflection of his own father.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farrey stars Alizeh Agnihotri and Zeyn Shaw share valuable lessons learned from Salman Khan