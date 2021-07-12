Not Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan & Alia Bhatt?

It is reported that Hrithik Roshan is being considered to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had created a massive buzz in the town after he had announced his much anticipated project Inshallah in 2019. The much talked about movie was suppose to feature opposite and would have marked Khan’s reunion with Bhansali after over two decades. While the fans were excited about the project, the movie was reportedly shelved due to creative differences between the filmmaker and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star. And now, as per the recent update, Bhansali is planning to revive the project. However, this time with and Alia.

According to a report published in News18, a source stated, “Bhansali is currently working on Heera Mandi, a web series which has been in the making for some time now. Directed by Vibhu Puri, it is going to go on floors soon. On the other hand, the filmmaker is also working on Inshallah since he has finished Gangubai Kathiawadi and can focus on a new project. Since it is a story of the mature romance between a young girl and a much older guy, he feels Roshan and Bhatt would make a good pair. The actor has had several meetings with the filmmaker. He has liked the script but has requested for certain modifications. Bhansali is also reworking on the script”.

The source also stated that Inshallah is expected to hit the floors in the second half of 2022. As of now, Bhansali is looking forward to Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, Hrithik is working on Vikram Vedha remake and Fighter and will move to Inshallah after wrapping these two projects. If the media reports turned out to be true, it will mark Hrithik’s second collaboration with Bhansali after the 2010 release Guzaarish.

