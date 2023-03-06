Not Sara Ali Khan but Shubman Gill has a crush on THIS actress

Sara Ali Khan and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill were hitting headlines for their alleged romance recently. But it looks like the focus is all set to shift from Sara soon. Recently, Shubman revealed his crush during a media interaction and his reply has already stormed up the Internet. He said that he has a crush on actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Shubman Gill has a crush on Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika, who made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, is often called the 'national crush' on social media. Now, the Indian cricketer also seems to be in awe of her. According to News18, Shubman Gill was seen interacting with the media. He was asked to reveal his crush. The ace cricketer reportedly tried to avoid the question and laughed out loud. When he was asked again, he took Rashmika's name and said that he has a crush on her. Gill's statement has sent Rashmika's fans into a frenzy. They are now waiting for Rashmika to react to his statement.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Sara and Shubman are dating each other. It all started after they were spotted together enjoying a dinner date in the city last year. Later, the relationship rumours were fuelled when the duo was seen exiting the same hotel and boarding the same flight. Recently, during one of the matches, the crowd was seen teasing Shubman with Sara's name and interestingly, Virat Kohli was seen enjoying the same.

Shubman also made an appearance on Sonam Bajwa's show earlier and spoke about Sara. When he was asked to name the fittest actor in Bollywood, he took Sara's name. When Sonam asked him if he was dating Sara, he said, 'Maybe'. Sonam later told him, "Sara da sara sach bolo please." To this, Gill replied, "Sara da sara sach bol reyaan."

Work front

Sara is all set to be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She also has Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Homi Adajania's film in the pipeline. On the other hand, Rashmika will be next seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan talks about 'making mistakes' in her career: 'I feel that it’s important to fall down...'