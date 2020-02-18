Not Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan reveals THIS is his favourite co star

Kartik Aaryan shares a picture with his cat as he rehearses his dialogues and reveals it is his favourite costar.

Kartik Aaryan has turned out to become one of the most desirable B-Town hunks. The actor rose to fame after his first film itself but it was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that fetched him a higher spot in the industry. Being massy at heart, Kartik never fails to impress the audience. From his promotional strategies to his roles, everything about him is a crowd-puller. His last two releases Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans and now the actor is gearing up for his upcoming projects.

The Love Aaj Kal actor touches our hearts in every way possible. His massy act and interaction with fans make the audience want to know more about him. While Kartik Aaryan loves the attention from his fans, he keeps them updated with his daily activities through his social media handle. Kartik is an avid social media user and he actively posts a lot on Instagram. In his latest Insta post, he revealed who is his favourite co-star. It is neither Sara Ali Khan nor Ananya Panday, Kartik's post discloses that his favourite is his pet cat.

Check it out:

Earlier in the day, Kartik shared a video of him performing a front flip in the gym with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's theme music playing in the background. The actor has recently been roped in for an Om Raut's next action heist drama and his caption revealed his excitement about the same. " Action Film mili nahi ki uchhal kud shuru Ra ra ra ra ra ra ra Raut...", Kartik captioned his post.

