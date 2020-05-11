Not Sara Ali Khan or Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday turns out to be bestie Shanaya Kapoor’s spirit celeb; Watch

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

We all know that Ananya Panday’s list of best friends start with and Shanaya Kapoor and often, this Student of the year 2 actress shares unseen photos with her girl gang. Prior to the lockdown, we used to often snap Ananya with Shanaya and Suhana Khan over lunch and dinner dates, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since everyone is under quarantine, Shanaya Kapoor couldn't step out to meet her friends and therefore, she played a fun game on Instagram which was to find out as to ‘Who is your spirit celeb’ and amidst a host of choices, in the said video, Instagram revealed that not Sara Ali Khan or or , Ananya Panday was her spirit animal.

Well, we are sure Ananya is going to be happy on seeing that Shanaya’s spirit celeb is Ananya Panday. Talking about Shanaya Kapoor, she is yet to make her Bollywood debut, and before she makes her debut, Shanaya Kapoor is learning the ropes of acting and director and for the same, she was the assistant director on the sets of Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena. On Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to wish her best friend on her special day and on her 20th birthday, Shanaya Kapoor got a surprise midnight birthday celebration when her family and friends threw her a little bash. Sharing a boomerang video from the celebration on Instagram, Ananya wrote, "My soulmate turns 20."

Often, Shanaya Kapoor is snapped outside her dance classes in Mumbai as she is taking belly dancing lessons and often, Shanaya’s trainer posts videos of Shanaya’s belly dance on Instagram

Check out the video which shows that Ananya Panday is Shanaya Kapoor's spirit celeb:

