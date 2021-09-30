Not Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan is the ‘real don’ states THIS director on her latest cool pic

Gauri Khan is a slayer and always make heads turn whenever she takes to her Instagram handle to post her pictures. This star wife sure knows how to keep her fashion game on point. If not the equal number of followers like her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri enjoys a decent number of followers on her social media and she is quite active over there too. Well, recently she posted a picture of herself on her IG handle that got her a lot of compliments. But what grabbed all our attention was the one in which she was called the real Don.

Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her. In the picture, she posed like a true boss lady. She wore a black coloured top over grey denim and paired it with black wedges. She sat on a chair with her legs crossed and her tablet in front of her kept on the table with a coffee mug. Gauri had her hair tied in a bun and rested her face on one of her hands. With a serious face, she posed like a diva. The moment ’s wife posted this picture, fans took to the comments section to shower love on her. But it was Zoya Akhtar’s comment that stole the show. She took to the comments section and wrote, “You are the real DON”. Now that is quite a compliment we must say.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for the Pathan. and John Abraham will also be seen in the film. Pathan is directed by WAR director Siddharth Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films. It is reported the Shah Rukh and Deepika will be travelling to Spain for a song shoot.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan has the sweetest reaction to Aryan and AbRam 'bonding' at their boys night out