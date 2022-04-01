Not Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor is on a road trip with her 'Ankhon ka tara'; Can you guess who?

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015, fast forward to seven years later, they still continue to give us relationship goals. The couple always makes it a point to share their lovey-dovey, cute pictures on their social media, tugging at our poor single hearts. The two are blessed with two beautiful children, Misha and Zain. While their daughter Misha was born in 2016, their younger kid, Zain was born in 2018. Mira also shares a glimpse of her family life with her kids. Just today, she shared a cute picture with her kid and we just can’t keep calm!

In the picture, we could see baby Zain adorably sleeping with his head on his mommy’s lap as the duo was in a car. Along with the picture, Mira affectionately wrote, ‘Aankhon ka tara’. Hmm, Shahid, your lady is charmed by your little boy, and how! In another story, Mira gave a cute sneak peek of Misha and Zain’s school supplies, making us all nostalgic about those precious school memories. Along with that, Mira wrote, “Sucker for school supplies!!!!”

On the professional front, Mira Rajput recently made heads turn when she walked the ramp for the Lakme Fashion Week for designer Aisha Rao. The doting mum of two was the showstopper for the designer and looked stunning in a dreamy outfit. The 27-year-old Delhi-born diva was back on her home turf for the show where she sashayed down the ramp, looking equal parts fierce and glamorous.

