Not Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput motivates us to hit the gym as she squats like a boss; Watch Video

Often, and Mira Rajput are snapped outside the gym in Mumbai as the two shell out major couple goals when they hit the gym together. Now of late, since the Kabir Singh actor has been shooting in Chandigarh for Jersey, therefore, we have been snapping Mira Rajput solo at the gym. And today, we got our hands on a video that has been going viral on social media wherein Mira is seen practicing squats with 40 kgs weight on her shoulders. That’s right!

In the video, Mira is seen wearing a printed jeggings and bralette and she is seen following her trainer’s instructions, while she practices heavy duty squats. Well, we are sure that hubby Shahid Kapoor will be pleased and proud of his wifey because just like Shahid, looks like, even Mira has been a fitness enthusiast. Later, Mira also shared her gym sesh videos on social media and alongside the video, Mira’s trainer wrote, “40kg squats on the menu for Mira Rajput. Perfecting the technique step by step but your progress has been phenomenal. You’re gonna be squatting 60 kgs reps very soon.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen in Jersey, wherein he will play the role of a cricketer. Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original film as well. While shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh, Shahid Kapoor got injured on the sets of the film as he got an injury near his lip. Jersey is slated to release on August 28, 2020 and will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur

