A not so happy Taimur Ali Khan sitting on Kareena’s lap in a throwback video is all of us in 21 day lockdown

A throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan sitting inside a car with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing rounds on social media. Taimur’s grumpy expression in the video will make you feel relatable as India gets locked down for 21 days. Check it out.

The 21 days lockdown owing to the Coronavirus has left everyone locked inside their houses. Even celebs are spending time at home and are backing PM Narendra Modi’s move of COVID 19 lockdown. Amidst the lockdown, an old video of little Taimur Ali Khan with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan is leaving netizens in awe. While Taimur is one of the cutest star kids on the block, any photo of Kareena and ’s munchkin ends up going viral on the internet.

Amidst the 21-day lockdown, a throwback video of Taimur and Kareena surfaced on Instagram in which A-not-so-happy cutie boy can be seen sitting on his mom’s lap inside a car. In the video, little Tim can be seen looking a bit glum and lost while the paps can be seen clicking his photos. Seeing them, Kareena can be seen talking to Taimur after which the little one can be seen waving at the paps. Seeing the video of the chote nawab looking a bit gloomy reminded netizens of the 21-days lockdown owing to the COVID 19 outbreak in India.

In the video, Taimur can be seen wearing a breezy blue tee while Kareena can be seen holding on to him inside a car. The cutie patootie seemed in no mood for a photo but immediately waved to paps after his mom spoke to him. Earlier, on Wednesday, Kareena shared a cute photo of Taimur and Saif twinning in bathrobes on her Instagram handle. Seeing the cute photo, netizens just couldn’t stop gushing over the cutest starkids on the block. With the photo of Saif and Taimur, Kareena urged netizens and her fans to stay inside their houses and adhere to the 21-Days lockdown amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in India. The diva has been keeping her fans updated with cute photos of Saif, Taimur and herself via her Instagram handle.

Check out Kareena and Taimur’s throwback video:

